2,033 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 592.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 658,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $114,729,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $296.69 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.34 and its 200 day moving average is $245.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

