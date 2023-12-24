21,862 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 102.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.