3,077 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.02. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

