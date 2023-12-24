4,045 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of DGX opened at $136.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

