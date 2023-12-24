4,080 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 136.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 88.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $12,739,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $236.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.71.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

