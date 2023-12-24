4,086 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $87.27 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

