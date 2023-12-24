4,446 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.16.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.