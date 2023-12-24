5,039 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $51.02 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

