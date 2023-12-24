5,101 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.62. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.