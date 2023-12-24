54,535 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of United States Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of USO opened at $68.69 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

