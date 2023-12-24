8,121 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Evergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.