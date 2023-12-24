8,382 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Masco by 8.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after purchasing an additional 781,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Masco by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after acquiring an additional 282,151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,912,000 after acquiring an additional 94,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Masco by 48.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $67.22 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

