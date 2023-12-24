Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

