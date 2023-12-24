ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $598,144.72 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $598,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,277.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $881,478.51.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. Research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

