Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 5,014 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average is $159.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

