AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,147 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

