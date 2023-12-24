AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

