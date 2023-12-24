AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 1,370.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,618 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Genelux worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNLX. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genelux by 2,105.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Genelux alerts:

Insider Activity at Genelux

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $321,042.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,560,528 shares in the company, valued at $40,214,806.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yong Yu sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,535 shares in the company, valued at $385,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $321,042.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,560,528 shares in the company, valued at $40,214,806.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,080 shares of company stock worth $4,951,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GNLX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genelux in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNLX

Genelux Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. Genelux Co. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genelux Profile

(Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.