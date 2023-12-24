AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

