AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. CWM LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,874.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 300.9% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 84,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 63,166 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 43.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $298.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 169.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

