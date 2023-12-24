AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

