AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,270 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 29.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 28.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $126.69 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

