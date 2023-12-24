Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 134,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 95,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 34,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average of $130.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

