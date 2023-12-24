Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 134,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 95,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.99.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

