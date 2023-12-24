Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

