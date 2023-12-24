Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

