Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Shares Up 1.9%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.58. 525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Altium Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.

About Altium

(Get Free Report)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.