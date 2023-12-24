Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Up 1.9%

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Approximately 1,472,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,795,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £83.74 million, a PE ratio of -530.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

