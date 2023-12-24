Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CFO Sells $3,398,850.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.0 %

AJG opened at $222.88 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,955,000 after buying an additional 138,051 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.