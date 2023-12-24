Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 0.9%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. 22,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 118,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a report on Friday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$65.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.05 million. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.0900083 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

