Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading Down 4.5%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 6,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 15,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market cap of C$16.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

