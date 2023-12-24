Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Trading 9.9% Higher

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01. 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Azimut Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

Azimut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.