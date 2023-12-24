Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average of $159.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

