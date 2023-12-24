Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,593 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

