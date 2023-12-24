Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 67,744 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,371,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 4th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in JFrog by 695.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after buying an additional 856,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FROG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

