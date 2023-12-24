Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.58 and a 200 day moving average of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

