Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Shares Down 1.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Brambles Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

