Brett P. Monia Sells 17,500 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of IONS opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.89.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.