Brett P. Monia Sells 17,500 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of IONS opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

