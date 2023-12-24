Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

