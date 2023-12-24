Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $483.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.