Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Alan S. Mckim Sells 17,453 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $176.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day moving average is $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $179.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,161,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 67.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 46,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

