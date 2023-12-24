CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CME opened at $214.31 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.98 and its 200-day moving average is $202.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

