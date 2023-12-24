CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Down 1.3%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.18. 53,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 14,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 62.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

