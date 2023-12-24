Constitution Capital LLC Sells 632 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

