Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.4 %

CTVA stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

About Corteva

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

