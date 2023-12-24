Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $236.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

