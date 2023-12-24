Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $55.90 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

