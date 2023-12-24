Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

