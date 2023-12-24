Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

