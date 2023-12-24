Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells $581,524.64 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRI

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.